  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

2 Chefs And A Lie: Name That Mustard Edition

Posted by

Jul 10, 2023
2 Chefs And A Lie: Name That Mustard Edition

It’s time for our annual game show, 2 Chefs And A Lie! The game is simple. Dan talks with three “chefs.” Two are real, and one is an actor with a made-up resume. He’s gotten no info on these people in advance and cannot look online while playing. He can ask each participant just five questions, then he has to guess which chef is the impostor. The best part: You can play along! Dan has lost the game both times we’ve played before. Can he finally redeem himself? Can he, and can you, spot the fake chef? 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with help this week from Katherine Moncure.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Company" by Hayley Briasco
  • "My Kind Of Love" by Lance Conrad
  • "Intrepid Strategem" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Rooftop (Instrumental)" by Erick Anderson
  • "Step Synth Arc" by Ken Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Linda Rain 714/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

 

View Transcript



Filed under //                                         

comments powered by Disqus