  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Why Does Gluttony Get Such A Bad Rap?

Posted by

Jul 08, 2024
Why Does Gluttony Get Such A Bad Rap?
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Recently, a friend of restaurant critic Tim Hayward called him a glutton. This week, our friends at the Life and Art from FT Weekend podcast dig into that label with Tim — and he explains why he embraces the label. Then, Life and Art host Lilah Raptopoulos speaks with food and drink editor Harriet Fitch Little about dinner parties. What’s the perfect vibe — and the perfect soundtrack? How can you throw a dinner party that both guests and hosts will actually enjoy? And can you still host even if you’re a bad cook? They answer all these questions and more.

Additional links:

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Loud" by Yitzhak Bira Vanara
  • "Kellyanne" by Paul Fonfara
  • "Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Galilei Counterpoint" by Paul Fonfara

Photo courtesy of Didricks / flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus