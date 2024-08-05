  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

We Can Do Better Than “Obligation Salads”

Posted by

Aug 05, 2024
We Can Do Better Than “Obligation Salads”

Pretty much every restaurant has salads, and yet how often do you get really excited to eat one? In restaurants and at home, most salads seem to be there because the person making the meal felt obligated to offer them. And diners eat them for the same reason. This week we set out in search of salads that you’ll still be talking about weeks later. We hear from Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja of Shuka and Shukette in New York City, who makes Dan’s favorite salad. Then Emily Nunn, who writes the newsletter The Department of Salad, shares why she believes that “anything that you can eat can be a salad” — with one important exception — and why she does “not by any means consider salad a ‘diet’ food, so get that out of your head this instant.”

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

  • "Silhouette" by Erick Anderson
  • "Gust of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh
  • "Bandstand" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Brain Wreck" by Black Label Productions
  • "Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Mars Casino" by Jake Luck and Collin Weiland
  • "On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                     

comments powered by Disqus