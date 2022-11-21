  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

The Firehouse Chef Who Still Burns His Toast

Nov 21, 2022
The Firehouse Chef Who Still Burns His Toast

Firefighters face plenty of high-pressure situations — including cooking a lunch for their crewmates that’s hot, filling, and on time. The pressure is even greater for A.J. Fusco, a firefighter in Harrison, New York, who moonlights as a chef in New York City. His firehouse lunches sometimes include ingredients the other firefighters aren’t used to. And when he makes mistakes, his crewmates make sure he doesn’t forget. On today’s show, Dan makes a firehouse meal with A.J. Can they get lunch on the table before the crew mutinies? Or will an emergency call come in and ruin the whole meal? 

This episode originally aired on February 5, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Peter Clowney, and John DeLore. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Summer Of Our Lives" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Fire Breather" by Steve Pierson
  • "Mouse Song" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Summertime Delight" by Colin Schwanke

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

