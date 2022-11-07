  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
Wendy Osefo Is A ‘Real Housewife’ Who Actually Cooks

Nov 07, 2022
It’s not just her three graduate degrees that set Dr. Wendy Osefo apart on The Real Housewives of Potomac. It’s also that she loves to cook. She says her castmates see her as “the only person on this entire show who feeds her guests real food.” That deep care around food comes from her mother, who would bring gourmet meals to the cafeteria in Wendy’s elementary school and cook up Nigerian delicacies regularly. But, Wendy says, her mom also used food as a way to exert influence and control at home. Wendy talks with Dan about her new memoir, Tears of My Mother, and how she’s using food with her kids differently than her mom did with her.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with editing help this week from John DeLore and Devon DiComo. 

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Dream Houses" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Mouse Song" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  •  "Brand New Day" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Stacks" by Afrokeys
  • "Get Your Shoes On" by Angelenah
  • "Small Talk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Miguel Djontu

