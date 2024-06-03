  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Book Tour 1: Do You Really Need That Many Recipe Tests?

Posted by

Jun 03, 2024
Book Tour 1: Do You Really Need That Many Recipe Tests?

For six weeks this spring, Dan hit the road for the biggest tour in Sporkful history, all in celebration of his cookbook Anything’s Pastable. He traveled to ten cities and spoke with a stacked line-up of chefs, comedians, and journalists in front of live audiences. In this first of two episodes we’re releasing of the best moments from the tour, Claire Saffitz, Sam Sanders, Lindy West, Joanne Lee Molinaro, Pati Jinich, Andy Richter, Kae Lani Palmisano, Kim Severson, Dan Souza, and Ann Kim sit in the host chair and ask Dan questions about the book, his strongly-held food opinions, and more, covering ground we didn’t get to in our original series about the cookbook. Nothing is off the table. Claire Saffitz admits to ruining her pan making spaghetti all'assassina. Pati Jinich processes her shock over Dan’s pasta enchiladas. And Lindy West plays a game with Dan that’s definitely not appropriate for the whole family. 

This episode contains explicit language.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with production this week by Johanna Mayer and editing by Tomeka Weatherspoon.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Summer Getaway Instrumental" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Trippin" by Erick Anderson
  • "Galilei Counterpoint" by Paul Fonfara
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad
  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "One Time" by Jordan Bleau

Photo courtesy of Kim Bunce.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                             

comments powered by Disqus