  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Can Bass Pro Shops Teach Grocery Stores Something?

Oct 16, 2023
Can Bass Pro Shops Teach Grocery Stores Something?

We are back with the Salad Spinner! This is our rapid fire roundtable discussion of the latest food news, from significant to silly, surprising to strange. And in the Spinner this week are Amanda Mull, a staff writer at The Atlantic, and Doug Mack, who writes the newsletter Snack Stack. They discuss the genius of Bass Pro Shops, the truth behind Van Halen’s brown M&Ms story, and the weirdness of brand collaborations, like Van Leeuwen’s Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo.

Salad Spinner Theme by Jared O'Connell. Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad
  • "Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Todd Van Hoosear/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED).

