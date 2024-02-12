  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Can A Stanley Drinking Cup Really Withstand A Car Fire?

Posted by

Feb 12, 2024
Can A Stanley Drinking Cup Really Withstand A Car Fire?

Stanley cups are all the rage, but did you know they’ve been around for decades? So what happened to make them go viral? We chat about that and much more, including the internet’s love affair with Josh wines, competitive hot pepper eating, and a food-based test of true love, in this edition of the Salad Spinner. This week’s rapid-fire roundtable discussion of the latest food news features the TV host, chef, and restaurateur Vivian Howard, and Amanda Mull, a staff writer at The Atlantic

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad
  • “All Black” by Afrokeys
  • “Dreamin Long” by Erick Anderson
  • “Playful Rhodes” by Stephen Sullivan
  • “Sweet Summer Love” by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Andres O’Hara.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus