The Hidden Battle Over Grocery Store Shelves

Jan 15, 2024
Over the past few years there has been an explosion in new products in grocery stores, from barbecue sauces to nut butters to seltzers. Big brands have dominated the shelves for decades, but small startups have elbowed their way in thanks to a surprising strategy, which reveals something about how supermarkets actually make money. Dan goes to a grocery store with John Stanton, a professor at St. Joseph’s University, to see this battle for shelf space in action. Then he talks with Steven Vigilante of the beverage brand Olipop about how the little guys are fighting against the established brands. 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with editing this week by Kameel Stanley.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Twenty 99” by Erick Anderson
  • “Bourbon Fanfare” by DeVon Gray and Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • “Dilly Dally” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Trippin” by Erick Anderson
  • “New Old” by JT Bates

