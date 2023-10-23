  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Rediscovering Nigeria By Becoming American

Oct 23, 2023
Rediscovering Nigeria By Becoming American

Back in 2018, we talked with chef and recipe developer Yewande Komolafe about her experience as an undocumented immigrant. She grew up in Nigeria, but after immigrating legally to the U.S. a clerical error led to her losing her immigration status. For years she felt she had to hide parts of herself, for fear of being outed as undocumented. And because of her status, she couldn’t go back to Nigeria. This week we’re replaying that episode, followed by a new conversation with Yewande in which she updates her story, and talks about the release of her first cookbook, My Everyday Lagos.

This episode contains explicit language.

