Celebrating Shabbat At Wendy’s

Sep 26, 2022
Celebrating Shabbat At Wendy’s
Shabbat — the Jewish Sabbath – begins every Friday at sundown with a meal. But in all the years that Jews have been having Shabbat dinner, there’s no record in the rabbinic texts of it happening at the fast food chain Wendy’s. Until, that is, a group of seniors in Palm Desert, California, made it their weekly tradition. This week Dan joins in on the Friday night festivities, and the seniors tell him why this ritual is so important to them, how they're evolving it, and how they like their fries.

Watch Rachel Myers's short film, Wendy's Shabbat, here.

This episode originally aired on September 10, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Aviva DeKornfeld, Gianna Palmer, and Dan Dzula. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “When You’re Away” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Django on a Leash” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Rogue Apples” by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • “Burley Cue” by Steve Pierson
  • “Happy With You” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

