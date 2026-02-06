  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
How Prison Ramen Saved My Life (Reheat)

Feb 06, 2026
How Prison Ramen Saved My Life (Reheat)
Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

When Gustavo “Goose” Alvarez (above left) was 18, he was sent to prison for the first time. When he arrived, the other incarcerated men wanted to know if they could trust him — so they handed him a plate of cheesy tacos, and got to know him over that shared meal. From there, Goose learned all kinds of prison cooking tips, including how to use razor blades to boil water and the recipe for a coffee drink called a “Cadillac.” This week Goose shares some of the recipes from his cookbook, Prison Ramen: Recipes and Stories from Behind Bars — and the harrowing story of how that title dish saved his life.

Check out Goose’s novel, The Pawn, and a couple other great stories about cooking in prison:

This episode originally aired on April 16, 2018, and May 31, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Photo courtesy of Gustavo Alvarez and Workman Press.

