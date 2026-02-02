The Great Super Bowl Snack Debate

Michael Ian Black and Tom Cavanagh are great comedic actors and friends who love to analyze snacks in extreme detail on their podcast, Mike and Tom Eat Snacks. In this special crossover episode ahead of the Super Bowl, Dan tells Mike and Tom about the time his overly ambitious Super Bowl snack idea went very wrong. They also get into a fiery debate about chicken wings and put different shapes of tortilla chips to a taste test.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle

"Twenty 99" by Erick Anderson

"Dreamin'" Erick Anderson

"Party Hop" Jack Ventimiglia

"The Huxtables" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Get In The Back" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Dilly Dally" by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Mike and Tom Eat Snacks.

