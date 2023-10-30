  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Sohla El-Waylly Went To Culinary School To “Prove Everyone Wrong”

Oct 30, 2023
Sohla El-Waylly — chef, recipe developer, YouTube star — just released her first cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook. She sees the book as an antidote to the pitfalls of culinary school (which she calls “a scam”), and she wrote it to help home cooks learn in their own kitchens. Sohla tells Dan why she always knew that she wanted to cook for a living, how she fell in love with her husband over a pile of butchered chickens, and why she still makes sprinkles individually, by hand. 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo, with production this week by Grace Rubin.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Lucky Strike" by Afrokeys
  • "DeSplat" by Paul Fonfara
  • "Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Trippin" by Erick Anderson
  • "Dreamin" by Erick Anderson
  • "Iced Coffee" by Joshua Addison Leininger
  • "Cantina" by Erick Anderson
  • "Secret Handshake"by Hayley Briasco
  • 'Hot New Shtick" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Justin Wee

