  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Illyanna Maisonet Is Always Pissed Off

Dec 05, 2022
Illyanna Maisonet Is Always Pissed Off
Growing up in Sacramento, Illyanna Maisonet felt distant from her Puerto Rican roots. Eventually, through food, she found her connection to the Puerto Rican diaspora, and to the island’s rich culinary history and diversity, which she says are often overlooked by Puerto Ricans themselves. Illyanna talks with Dan about trying to coax recipes out of her grandmother, how her new cookbook Diasporican became a family affair, and being labeled “difficult to work with” by some in food media.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with editing help by Devon DiComo.

This episode contains explicit language. 

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Nice Kitty" by Black Label Productions
  • "Layers" by Erick Anderson
  • "Limon Coke" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Small Talk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Hot Night Instrumental" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Rogue Apples" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks

Photo courtesy of Gabriela Hasbun

