  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Claire Saffitz Doesn’t Need To Defend Dessert (Live)

Nov 28, 2022
Claire Saffitz Doesn’t Need To Defend Dessert (Live)

Beloved dessert person Claire Saffitz joins Dan for a holiday baking-themed extravaganza and tackles some of the most pressing baking questions of the moment… What’s the best way to roll out pie dough into a uniform shape? How can I recreate a relative’s secret cookie recipe? And what’s the difference between a muffin and a cupcake? Plus, Claire tells us how she and her chef husband divvy up kitchen responsibilities at home, and offers advice to a couple struggling with a food-related dispute. Taped live at SiriusXM Studios in New York City!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. Special thanks to our colleagues at SiriusXM, including Danielle Graziano, Chris Howard, Erick Gonzales, Corey Kesluk, and Madeleine Flieger.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Back At It Instrumental" by Bira
  • "Gravity" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Summer Getaway Instrumental" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad
  • "Young and Free" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of Emma Morgenstern

