New Year's Food Resolutions 2024

Posted by

Dec 18, 2023
New Year's Food Resolutions 2024
What foods do Sporkful listeners resolve to eat more of in the new year, and why? And what’s Dan’s New Year’s food resolution for 2024? All is revealed in our annual year-end spectacular. Plus we replay one of the Sporkful crew’s favorite episodes of the year, with the comedian Zarna Garg, who found her voice during turbulent times in her life. Zarna spent 16 years as a stay-at-home mom. Now she sells out shows across the country and has her own special on Prime Video. In her stand-up and her social media videos, food is often a main character. But Zarna has mixed feelings when it comes to cooking. As a teenager, she wasn’t always sure where her next meal would come from. And as a parent, she came to resent the burden of feeding her family of five. She talks with Dan about her frustration with American parenting, why her kids eat steamed broccoli for breakfast, and how Indian Americans fought to bring back Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Pumpernickel" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "National Waltzing" by Black Label Productions
  • "Marimba Feel Good" by Black Label Productions
  • "Talk To Me Now Instrumental" by Agasthi Jayatilaka
  • "Lucky Strike" by Afrokeys
  • "The Huxtables" by Black Label Productions

Photo courtesy of Zarna Garg.

