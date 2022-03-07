10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Is Halal Pork Impossible?

Posted by

Mar 07, 2022
Is Halal Pork Impossible?
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Many of us grew up with rules or customs around food. For Aymann Ismail, a practicing Muslim, that meant not eating pork. But as he got older, he became curious about why eating pork was a line that even less observant Muslims wouldn’t cross. So when a new loophole product hit the market, Aymann was faced with a choice — one that brought up questions of faith, tradition, and whether changing your food habits changes who you are.

Check out Aymann Ismail’s writing and podcasts, and find Leah Koenig’s writing and cookbooks on her website.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. Editing help this week from Fernanda Aguero.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Private Detective” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Midnight Grind” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Silhouette” by Erick Anderson
  • “Pong” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Steady” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “When You’re Away” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Legend” by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Aymann Ismail.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                                 

comments powered by Disqus