Molly Baz Has Confidence In Her Taste

Jun 24, 2024
Molly Baz Has Confidence In Her Taste
Everything Molly Baz puts out — from her best-selling cookbooks Cook This Book and More Is More, to her Instagram pics and YouTube videos, to her wine brand — seems so perfectly cool and stylish, so carefully considered, so intentional. But also, so authentically HER. How does she do that? Well, as she tells Dan when he visits her at her home in Los Angeles, a lot of it has to do with her “innate confidence” in who she is and what she likes. As she puts it, “It’s just not that hard to decide whether you like something.” She explains what makes a quintessential Molly Baz recipe, and how she thinks about her signature visual aesthetic. Plus she takes Dan inside her recipe development process as she bakes the sixth version of a cornbread that will either end up in her newsletter, or in the trash.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Make Up Your Mind" by Tim Moyo
  • "Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson
  • "Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson
  • "Mouse Song" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Like Fire" by Jacob Gossel
  • "New Old" by JT Bates

Photo courtesy of Peden+Munk

 

