10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Are Shallots Bull$#!t?

Posted by

Feb 28, 2022
Are Shallots Bull$#!t?
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Why should you heat the oil in the pan before adding onions? Are fresh vegetables better than frozen? And what’s so special about a shallot? You have lots of burning questions about recipes, ingredients, and food science, and this week, we get some answers. Daniel Holzman and Matt Rodbard, authors of Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts, bring their culinary smarts to The Sporkful, and take your calls. They reveal the secret ingredient for the best baked mac and cheese, explain when to start worrying about the color of ground beef, and separate fact from fiction around salting your pasta water.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. This week's episode was mixed by Marina Paiz.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Get Your Shoes On" by Will Van de Crommert
  • "Dreamin' Long Instrumental" by Black Label Music
  • "Comin' For A Change" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "The Huxtables" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "New Old" by JT Bates

Image courtesy of Harper Wave, illustration by Miguel Villalobos.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                     

comments powered by Disqus