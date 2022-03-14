10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Live: Kenji López-Alt No Longer Calls His Recipes “The Best”

Posted by

Mar 14, 2022
Live: Kenji López-Alt No Longer Calls His Recipes “The Best”

After two years of recording interviews from his basement, Dan is taking The Sporkful back on the road! Chef, YouTuber, and cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt joins Dan on stage at Swedish American Hall in San Francisco to celebrate the release of Kenji's new book, The Wok: Recipes and Techniques. It wouldn't be a Kenji interview without some science, so we delve into what's happening, thermodynamically, when you cook with a wok. But we also go deep on how Kenji became the internet cooking science guru that he is today – and how his feelings about that role have changed in recent years. If you've ever googled a recipe plus the word "Kenji," you won't want to miss this conversation.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. This week's episode was mixed by Ameeta Ganatra.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Summer Of Our Lives" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • “Clean” by JT Bates
  • "Mellophone" by JT Bates
  • "Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "New Old" by JT Bates

Photo courtesy of Ashley Wacker.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus