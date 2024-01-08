  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Ozempic Isn’t So Great For Fat People, Says Aubrey Gordon

Posted by

Jan 08, 2024
Ozempic Isn’t So Great For Fat People, Says Aubrey Gordon

The most common New Year’s resolution Americans make is to lose weight. For many years, that was Aubrey Gordon’s resolution, too. But one conversation with a friend led Aubrey to rethink the way we talk about fat people and weight loss. Now, as a fat activist, Aubrey writes about anti-fat bias and the physical and emotional realities of being a fat person in the world. This week she tells us why she went from writing anonymously on her blog Your Fat Friend to going public in 2020. Aubrey also pushes back on the idea of an “obesity epidemic” and argues that drugs like Ozempic are worsening anti-fat bias — both topics that she’s covered on her podcast Maintenance Phase.

Please note: This episode contains discussion of body image, weight loss, and eating disorders. If you or someone you know are affected by an eating disorder, get more information from the National Eating Disorders Association online or by calling their helpline: 800-931-2237.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with production this week by Grace Rubin. Transcript by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Can You Dig It” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Mouse Song Light” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Get Your Shoes On” by William Van De Crommert
  • “Saturn Returns” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Child Knows Best” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Hang Tight” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Gust Of Wind” by Max Anthony Greenhalgh
  • “On The Floor” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Slightly Carbonated” by Erick Anderson
  • “Feel Real Good” by William Van De Crommert

Photo courtesy of Beth Olson Creative

