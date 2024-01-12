  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: A Soda Jerk And A Mormon Walk Into A Podcast

Posted by

Jan 12, 2024
Reheat: A Soda Jerk And A Mormon Walk Into A Podcast

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com , and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Ben Abbott wants to pair his meals with drinks, but as a Mormon, he doesn't drink alcohol. So Dan journeys to Galco’s Soda Pop Stop, an offbeat soda shop in Los Angeles, to find Ben some beverages. Plus, linguist John McWhorter explains why some people say soda, coke, or pop.

This episode originally aired on January 21, 2015, and again on March 25, 2019. It was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Ngofeen Mputubwele, Gianna Palmer, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Mother Tucker” by Steve Pierson
  • “Child Knows Best” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Pumpkin Face” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

