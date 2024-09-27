  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: A Brief History Of Cereal And Milk

Sep 27, 2024

Sep 27, 2024
Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

We explore the history of an iconic American food couple — cereal and milk — with help from New York Times food correspondent Kim Severson and author Mark Kurlansky.

This episode originally aired on December 17, 2018 and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva Dekornfeld, edited by Gianna Palmer, and mixed by Dan Dzula. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Giana Palmer. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

