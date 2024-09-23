  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
The Inside Story Of How Taco Bell Created The Big Cheez-It

Sep 23, 2024
Today we're bringing you a rare behind-the-scenes look at a collaboration between two giant American food brands: Taco Bell and Cheez-It. (And no, they’re not paying us to do it — we’re just obsessed with how big companies come up with new foods!) This past summer, Taco Bell debuted the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada. These menu items may sound like they were dreamt up in a dorm room, but getting them to market was actually a yearslong process, involving hundreds of people, and the launch didn’t quite go as planned. Two food product developers — one from Taco Bell and one from Cheez-It — walk us through how it all went down. Then we head to Taco Bell for a taste test of our own.

