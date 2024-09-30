  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Preserving Jewish Food And Pushing It Forward, With Joan Nathan And Jeremy Salamon

Posted by

Sep 30, 2024
Preserving Jewish Food And Pushing It Forward, With Joan Nathan And Jeremy Salamon

Ahead of the Jewish High Holidays, we’re talking with two cookbook authors about how Jewish food around the world has evolved, and where it’s going next. For decades, Jewish home cooks have turned to Joan Nathan for a taste of the familiar, and for a window into what Jews in other parts of the world eat. Dan talks with Joan about why her first cookbook was initially rejected by 16 publishers, and the Arab chicken dish she ate in Israel that changed her life. Then, Dan talks with Jeremy Salamon, part of a new guard of Jewish chefs pushing the cuisine forward. His Hungarian-Jewish restaurant in Brooklyn, Agi’s Counter, has received national acclaim, but he’s also heard from some unhappy Hungarians who came in looking for an old world approach. He tells Dan about his first restaurant job when he was 11, and why his grandmother is his best publicist. 

Joan Nathan’s new book is My Life In Recipes: Family, Food, And Memories. Her upcoming book, A Sweet Year: Jewish Celebrations and Festive Recipes for Kids and Their Families, is available for pre-order. Jeremy Salamon’s book is Second Generation: Hungarian and Jewish Classics Reimagined for the Modern Table. We are giving away a copy of My Life in Recipes and Second Generation! To enter to win a copy, all you have to do is sign up for our newsletter by October 18. If you’re already signed up, then you’re already entered to win. Open to US addresses only. Sign up now at sporkful.com/newsletter.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Dreamin Long Instrumental" by Erick Anderson
  • "Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Enigmatic Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Iced Coffee" by Josh Leininger
  • "Lost And Found" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Saturn Returns" by Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Can't Bring Me Down" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photos courtesy of Hope Leigh and Ed Anderson

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                     

comments powered by Disqus