Reheat: A Very Trini Punjabi Diwali (with DJ Rekha)

Posted by

Oct 25, 2024
Reheat: A Very Trini Punjabi Diwali (with DJ Rekha)

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

We cook up a Diwali feast with a Trinidadian mother and daughter and discuss straddling cultures with the Indian-American DJ who introduced a blend of hip hop and Punjabi folk music to the club scene.

This episode originally aired on November 1, 2015, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, with help from Tim Rujerry. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music and DJ Rehka:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman, Anne Noyes Saini, Evan Sayles, and Nisha Sondhe

