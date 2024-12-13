  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: Samin Nosrat And Hrishikesh Hirway Are Just Here For The Cookies

Posted by

Dec 13, 2024
Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

In 2020, Samin Nosrat, author of the bestselling cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat, and Hrishikesh Hirway, host of the podcast and Netflix show Song Exploder, teamed up to create Home Cooking, a podcast where they answer listeners’ cooking questions, make lots of bad puns, and share their passion for cookies, among other foods. They join Dan this week and accept a challenge: How much time can the three of them spend analyzing the most minute details of cookies? Plus, Dan and Samin resolve their olive beef.

Here's how to make the pan-bang cookies in the episode.

This episode originally aired on November 2, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, and Tomeka Weatherspoon, with editing by Tracey Samuelson. It was mixed by Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Still In Love With You" by Steve Sullivan
  • "New Old" by JT Bates
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

