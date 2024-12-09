  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Trading Architecture And Accounting For Cookbooks

Posted by

Dec 09, 2024
Kristina Cho and Bryan Ford have a lot in common. They’re both children of immigrants, third-culture kids who got into food not through restaurants or culinary school, but by launching their own blogs. They dreamed of quitting their day jobs so they could write about food full-time. And when they took that plunge, they wrote debut cookbooks that explored baking traditions that have long gotten short shrift in American food culture. This fall, Kristina and Bryan have each released their second cookbooks, where they’re getting more personal, and more in-depth, about the subjects that matter most to them. Kristina’s new book is Chinese Enough: Homestyle Recipes for Noodles, Dumplings, Stir-Fries, and More, and Bryan’s book is Pan y Dulce: The Latin American Baking Book.

