  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Defending Seed Oil: Salad Spinner Year In Review

Dec 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024
Defending Seed Oil: Salad Spinner Year In Review

It’s time for our Salad Spinner Year In Review! On today’s show, we discuss the strangest and most surprising food stories from the past year with Joe Yonan from The Washington Post and Nikita Richardson from The New York Times. We share some of the biggest food trends of 2024—the ones we want to see more of, and the ones we wish would go away—and later, the best things we ate this year. This leads us in some unexpected directions, including demanding justice for seed oils and dreaming of a nap inside a pita. Joe and Nikita also discuss their last-minute gift recommendations and their New Year’s food resolutions. (By the way: don’t forget to send us your resolution by December 18! Send a voice memo to hello@sporkful.com with your first name, location, and what you resolve to eat more of in 2025 and why.)

Joe’s new book is Mastering The Art Of Plant-Based Cooking, and Nikita’s newsletter is Where To Eat.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Lucky Strike" by Eric Anderson
  • "All Of These" by Carl White and Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Bandstand Extended" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Ernesto Andrade/flickr licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.

