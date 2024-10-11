  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: What Rock Star Sammy Hagar And Chef Jacques Pepin Have In Common

Posted by

Oct 11, 2024
Reheat: What Rock Star Sammy Hagar And Chef Jacques Pepin Have In Common

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan eats fresh mozzarella with the former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and drinks beer out of paper cups with the legendary French chef Jacques Pepin. It turns out neither of these guys is who you think they are. 

This episode contains explicit language.

This episode originally aired on November 22, 2015, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Shoshana Gold, and Jason Isaac. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "New Old" by JT Bates
  • "Fresh Air" by Erick Anderson
  • “Hip Hop Slidester” by Steve Pierson
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photos courtesy of Sammy Hagar and Jacques Pépin.

