Ed Gamble Is More Than A Diabetic Comedian (Live)

Oct 14, 2024
Comedian Ed Gamble calls himself a “very greedy boy.” That’s because he’s always loved food, from the diary entry he wrote at six years old about his passion for calamari and pastitsio, to the desserts he now critiques as a judge on the BBC show Great British Menu. But his relationship with eating has taken many twists and turns in his life: first when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and then when he decided to lose weight as an adult. Dan and Ed discuss all of that and more, live on stage at the London Podcast Festival. And Ed answers the question that’s become a staple of his own podcast, Off Menu: popadams or bread?

Please note this episode contains discussions of body image and weight loss, including specific quantities of weight lost. It also includes some profanity.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo, with help this week from Kimmie Gregory. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

