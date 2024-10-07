How Cascatelli Ended Up In A German Museum

In honor of National Pasta Month, Dan shares the story of how his pasta shape, cascatelli, ended up in a design museum in Germany. When he travels with his family to see the exhibition, al dente: Pasta & Design at the HfG Archiv-Ulm, he finds it’s more incredible, and powerful, than he ever expected. Listen to find out why. Then, later in the episode, Dan talks with the founders of a highly selective club called “The Glutamates”: cookbook author Andrea Nguyen and bread nerd extraordinaire Andrew Janjigian. They each contributed one very special recipe to Dan’s cookbook, Anything’s Pastable — and fundamentally changed the way Dan thinks about pasta in the process. Hear the stories behind these recipes, and how they helped set Dan’s cookbook on a different course.

A few links:

Starting in the next few weeks, in most NYC and New Jersey ShopRites, and all Gourmet Garages and Fairways, they'll be selling three different pre-made cascatelli mac and cheese dishes — regular mac, chicken mac, and vegan mac — and vesuvio with a spicy vodka sauce. They'll be in the packaged food areas and/or at the deli counter, sold under the Gourmet Garage brand and labeled “made with Sfoglini.”

Here are the stores that just recently started carrying or will soon carry cascatelli (or other Sporkful shapes, as noted):

Raley's (121) - Northern California and Nevada as of August (cascatelli, vesuvio, and quattrotini)

Lowes (75) - North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia starting in October/November

Fresh Thyme (70) - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin starting in October/November

Lazy Acres (6) - Southern California starting in October/November (Cascatelli)

Cascatelli is in select Kroger and Kroger-owned stores:

While it's not a new one, we want to be sure everyone in Texas knows that all three of Dan's pastas are in all Central Market locations.

As always, if your local store doesn’t carry Dan's Sfoglini pastas, ask them to start!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Original theme music by Andrea Kristinsdottir. Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Feeling Yourself” by Erick Anderson

“Sunlight” by Hayley Briasco

“Brain Wreck” by Bijou Basil

“Intrepid Stratagem” by Stephen Sullivan

“Small Talk” by Hayley Briasco

“Lowtown” by Jack Ventimiglia

“Cortado” by Erick Anderson

“Up in the Air” by Aibai Tarrant

Photo courtesy of HfG-Archiv/Nadja Wollinsky.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.