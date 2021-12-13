BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Sebastian Maniscalco’s First Stage Was The Dinner Table

Posted by

Dec 13, 2021
Sebastian Maniscalco’s First Stage Was The Dinner Table

Sebastian Maniscalco is one of the top-grossing comedians in America, beloved for his stories about the food-obsessed family he grew up in, and his constant irritation at just about everyone around him. Now he’s parlayed his love of food into a new Food Network show, Well Done. Sebastian talks with Dan about what it’s like going from a working-class upbringing — during which he torched hams to earn a little extra cash — to selling out Madison Square Garden many times over. Plus, Sebastian shares his rules for being a good dinner party guest.

Find tickets to Sebastian's upcoming tour dates at sebastianlive.com.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Electro Italy" by Nicholas Rod
  • "Happy Rider" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Fire Breather" by Steve Pierson
  • "Skinny Jeans" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Horn in the City" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Can You Dig It?" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of discovery+.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                     

comments powered by Disqus