How To Read A Taco Like A Book

Dec 06, 2021
Professor Steven Alvarez believes you can read a taco. Look at the meat, the spices, and the tortilla. Each ingredient has a story that unlocks something about Mexican and American history and culture. This idea is the basis for Steve’s “Taco Literacy” course at St. John’s University in New York City. This week, we go on an end-of-semester taco crawl with Steve’s class. Turns out, you can judge a taco by its tortilla.

Here are the spots that Dan, Steve, and the class visited:

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music and Free Music Archive:

  • "Peligro" by La Sabrosa Sabrosura
  • "When You're Away" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Clean" by JT Bates

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

