Reheat: Samin Nosrat Drinks Milk With Her Chocolate Soufflé

Dec 15, 2023
Reheat: Samin Nosrat Drinks Milk With Her Chocolate Soufflé

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Samin Nosrat, author of the bestselling cookbook "Salt Fat Acid Heat", joins Dan to talk about feeling like an outsider, sexism and pretentiousness in food, and the finer points of toast.

This episode originally aired on October 8, 2018. It was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva DeKornfeld, with editing by Gianna Palmer, and mixing by Dan Dzula . The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

- "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco

- "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco

- "Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson

- "New Old" by James Thomas Bates

Photo courtesy of Samin Nosrat

