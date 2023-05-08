  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
The Musical History Of Jelly

Posted by

May 08, 2023
The Musical History Of Jelly
This week we're exploring the musical history of jelly, from the Harlem Renaissance to Beyoncé and beyond. Along the way, we hear the story of a famous moment in internet history, explore depictions of Black women in music, and learn how jelly became an affirmation for LGBTQIA+ identity. And then, for our grand finale, we write an original song about JELLY!

To hear all the songs featured in this episode, check out our Spotify playlist.

Here's our song!

And here's the karaoke version! Lyrics are below. Make your own cover and share it on social media with the hashtag: #SporkfulOfJelly

J-E-L-L-Y (The Jelly Song) 

I give a jar of jam the respect it deserves
And I save a bit of love for those ol’ fruit preserves
But my heart will swerve and lift
If you sift the fruit chunks out
My soul is uncontrollable...as I spread it all about...

Oh, Jelly puts the joy in my joyfullest refrain
Fruit and pectin is my jam, I spread it on my pain
That smooth consistency is the sweetest panacea
Can it be that jelly is the key to keeping sane?

CHORUS:
J-E-L-L-YYYYY
Why do I love it just like Romeo loves Juliet?
J-E-L-L-YYYYY
Why does it set my heart a-flying like a speeding jet?
J-E-L-L-YYYYY
Why does a spread of it on toast or muffin make me sweat?

I’ll tell ya. But I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly yet!

Before peanut butter came along my jelly was just fine
But spread that peanut butter and the combo is sublime
The icing on the cake is the double jelly layers
Make that sandwich mine -- It’s peanut butter jelly time!

CHORUS:
J-E-L-L-YYYYY
Why do I love it just like Romeo loves Juliet?
J-E-L-L-YYYYY
Why does it set my heart a-flying like a speeding jet?
J-E-L-L-YYYYY
Why does a spread of it on toast or muffin make me sweat?

Why? Because!
Jelly is the elemental / essence of a fruit condensed /
Reduced until its effervescence / drives the primal senses senseless
Sealed in jars, my patience tested / pop the top and yes you guessed it!
Jelly simply can’t be bested

J-E-L-L-Y

J-E-L-L-Y

J….E….L….L….YYYYYYYYYY

Jelly can’t be bested!
Today's music (in order of appearance):

- Bootylicious - Destiny's Child

- It Must Be Jelly (Cause Jam Don't Shake That Way) - The Hipp Cats

- Can't Do Nuttin' For Ya Man - Public Enemy

- She Don't Use Jelly - The Flaming Lips

- Peanut Butter Jelly - Galantis

- And It Stoned Me - Van Morrison

- Jam Eater Blues - The Mountain Goats

- Lady Marmalade - Patti Labelle

- Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine - Carolina Chocolate Drops

- Guava Jelly - Bob Marley

- Peanut Butter Jelly Time - DJ Chipman and the Buckwheat Boyz

- Jellyman Kelly - James Taylor

- Bootylicious - Destiny's Child

- It Must Be Jelly (Cause Jam Don't Shake That Way) - The Hipp Cats

- Nobody In Town Can Bake A Sweet Jelly Roll Like Mine - Bessie Smith

- It Must Be Jelly (Cause Jam Don't Shake Like That) - Glenn Miller Orchestra

- Bootylicious - Destiny's Child

- Peanut Butter - RuPaul feat. Big Freedia

- It Must Be Jelly (Cause Jam Don't Shake That Way) - The Hipp Cats

- Ballin Flossin - Chance The Rapper

- J-E-L-L-Y (The Jelly Song) - Johnny D and The Sporks

This episode originally aired on August 12, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Ngofeen Mputubwele, with editing by Peter Clowney. Original music by the Reverend John DeLore and Allison Leyton-Brown. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Jared O'Connell, and Nora Ritchie.

On Saturday, June 3, Dan will be moderating a panel at a food festival on Martha’s Vineyard, called Martha’s Vineyard Flavors. It’s a whole weekend of talks, demonstrations, and delicious meals. You can buy tickets here.

View Transcript



