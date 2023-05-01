  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Can ChatGPT Write An Episode Of The Sporkful?

May 01, 2023
ChatGPT can use artificial intelligence to generate high school essays, emails, cover letters, and a lot more. But can it write an episode of The Sporkful? Eater senior reporter Bettina Makalintal joins us to discuss, and to tell us what happened when she asked ChatGPT to write a “stinky lunchbox immigrant memoir.” Do the results reveal something about the way immigrants and food are represented in media today? And what does all this mean for creativity in food and beyond?

Bettina’s story for Eater is called “Great! AI Can Generate All the Diaspora Food Writing Tropes.”

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Beep Boop" by Dylan Myers
  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Like Fire" by Jacob Gossel
  • "Twenty 99" by Erick Anderson
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Brain Wreck" by Black Label Productions

Photo created by the AI image-generating service DALL-E. This image was created by using the prompt "Renaissance painting of a bearded guy hosting a podcast about pizza."

 

