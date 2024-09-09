  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
The Pashman Family Takes Your Calls 2024

Sep 09, 2024
Dan brings his whole family on the podcast this week to answer your questions, just as they did in an episode six years ago. When a couple in South Dakota calls in with a disagreement over menu planning, can Dan and his wife Janie offer a workable solution? And the disputes keep coming with couples arguing over deli meat, cucumbers, and ketchup on mac and cheese. Plus, one listener asks: How does Dan react when his family doesn’t like what he cooks?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “All Black” by Erick Anderson
  • “Brand New Day” by by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Mud Pile" by Black Label Productions
  • "Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson
  • “Summer Of Our Lives” by Stephen Sullivan
  • "All of These" by Carl White and Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Life for What It's Worth" by Will Van De Crommert

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

