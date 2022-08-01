10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
The Problem With The International Aisle (Live)

Aug 01, 2022
The Problem With The International Aisle (Live)

What has to happen for Vietnamese lemongrass barbecue sauce to take up as much space as Texas barbecue sauce on an American grocery store shelf? There’s a whole generation of young entrepreneurs — many of them women of color — making packaged foods that are expanding the palate of American shoppers. This week, live on stage in Brooklyn, Dan is talking with two of these businesspeople: Chitra Agrawal, founder of Brooklyn Delhi, and Vanessa Pham, the CEO of Omsom. Chitra and Vanessa have taken different approaches to their businesses, but they’ve faced similar challenges — trying to figure out how to grow while staying true to themselves. One of the struggles they share: The debate over whether to place their items in the “ethnic” or “international” aisle of the grocery store.  

