10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Traveling Back In Time For Coconut Cake

Posted by

Jul 25, 2022
Traveling Back In Time For Coconut Cake
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Dan goes on an adventure around Los Angeles, starting at the airport. Where is he going? He doesn't know. He doesn't have a plan. The one thing he does know is that he's going to attempt to travel through time to eat a piece of coconut cake from Patys Restaurant, which he should have eaten three years ago. With an Atlas Obscura article as his guide, what could go wrong?

This episode originally aired on July 16, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva DeKornfeld, with editing help from Rob McGinley Myers and mixing by the Reverend John DeLore. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Morning Blues" by JT Bates
  • "Marimba Feels Good" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Loud" by Bira
  • "Trip With You" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                     

comments powered by Disqus