Reheat: What Dumplings Can’t Fix

May 10, 2024

May 10, 2024
Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

How do parents who adopt kids from other countries use food to connect their children to their birthplace? And what happens when those kids grow up and feel like it wasn't enough?

This episode originally aired on July 31, 2017. It was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, and edited by Dan Charles, with additional editing by Rebecca Carroll, Nicole Chung, and Peter Clowney. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Minimialiminal" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Quiet Horizon" by Daniel Jensen
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Amy Mihyang Ginther and Schuyler Swenson.

