  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Nigella Lawson Orders Food Like A Method Actor

Oct 31, 2022
Nigella Lawson Orders Food Like A Method Actor

Nigella Lawson is a domestic goddess of the highest order. She strikes the perfect balance between aspiration — a beautiful garden, perfect lighting — and accessibility — sheet pan dinners and a disdain for pretentiousness. Nigella reveals how her own cooking show persona comes from her discomfort in social situations, and shares the two condiments she always keeps in her purse. She also rebuffs the one piece of criticism that she believes no male chef would ever receive.

Nigella’s newest book is Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories. Sign up for our newsletter by November 15 for a chance to win a copy.

This episode also features S’mores for More, a s’mores kit that benefits pediatric cancer research.

This episode originally aired on May 28, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Peter Clowney, and John DeLore. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Happy Jackson" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "The Huxtables" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Enigmatic Rhodes" by by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Hound Dog" by Jason Mickelson

Photo courtesy of Nigella Lawson

