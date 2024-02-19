  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Can A Restaurant Makeover Make Diners Spend More?

Feb 19, 2024
Can A Restaurant Makeover Make Diners Spend More?

One table in New York's Adda Indian Canteen is underperforming the others. And in a business with razor-thin margins, that's a real problem. In this special collaboration with Sally Helm and NPR's Planet Money, we enlist the help of a tape measure-wielding professor to try to turn the loser table into a winner. It turns out that how a restaurant treats its real estate might be more important than how it cooks its food — at least when it comes to how much customers spend.

This episode originally aired on February 24, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Sally Helm, Emma Morgenstern, Harry Huggins, and Anne Saini, along with Darian Woods, Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi, Alex Goldmark, Bryant Urstadt, and Isaac Rodrigues of Planet Money. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson and mixed by Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Jared O’Connell, and Nora Ritchie.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Talk to Me Now (Instrumental)" by Agasthi Jayatilaka
  • "Private Detective" by Black Label Productions
  • "Morning Blues" by JT Bates
  • "Stacks" by Afrokeys

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

