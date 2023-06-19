  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Zarna Garg Had To Tell Jokes For Her Supper

Posted by

Jun 19, 2023
Zarna Garg Had To Tell Jokes For Her Supper

The stand-up comedian Zarna Garg spent 16 years as a stay-at-home mom. Now she sells out shows across the country and has her own special on Prime Video. In her stand-up and her social media videos, food is often a main character. But Zarna has mixed feelings when it comes to cooking. As a teenager, she wasn’t always sure where her next meal would come from. And as a parent, she came to resent the burden of feeding her family of five. She talks with Dan about her frustration with American parenting, why her kids eat steamed broccoli for breakfast, and how Indian Americans fought to bring back Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with production on this episode by Grace Rubin.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "National Waltzing" by Black Label Productions
  • "Marimba Feel Good" by Black Label Productions
  • "Talk To Me Now Instrumental" by Agasthi Jayatilaka
  • "Lucky Strike" by Afrokeys
  • "The Huxtables" by Black Label Productions

Photo courtesy of Zarna Garg

 

View Transcript



Filed under //                                     

comments powered by Disqus