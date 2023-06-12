  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Inside The World Of Food Smuggling

Jun 12, 2023
Remember that time you bought an apple in Canada or a piece of cheese in France and “forgot” to declare it when you crossed the border into the U.S.? That makes you a food smuggler. It can feel pretty innocent, but sometimes, food smuggling can have big consequences. On today’s show, we talk with a small-time haggis smuggler in Toronto, learn about the Mexican bologna racket, and meet a contraband-sniffing beagle at JFK Airport. 

Show notes: 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "One Night Tango" by Steve Pierson
  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Loud" by Bira
  • "Make Up Your Mind" by Tim Moyo
  • "Dilly Dally" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Gust Of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh

Photo courtesy of Ken Hammond/USDA.

