Anything’s Pastable 2 | Eat Sauté Love

Mar 04, 2024
In part two of “Anything’s Pastable,” Dan embarks on an epic trip across Italy in search of lesser-known pasta dishes — and to learn about the evolution of pasta more broadly. He starts in Rome, where food writer Katie Parla reveals a shocking truth about pasta. Then an Italian food historian challenges Dan’s thinking about carbonara. Finally, he heads south to meet a chef who was there when a regional specialty called spaghetti all’assassina (“assassin’s spaghetti”) was invented. All of this leads Dan to wonder: What does evolution look like in a food culture that’s so often depicted in sepia tones? And what’s his place in that process?

Preorder Dan’s cookbook today (including signed copies), and see if he’s visiting a city near you on his tour of book signings and live podcast tapings with special guests! Follow Dan on Instagram to see photos and videos from the Anything’s Pastable journey. And if listening to this episode makes you want to go to Italy, now’s your chance! Dan has teamed up with Culinary Backstreets to create a tour that will take you to many of the same places, with many of the same people. Tour Rome with Katie Parla, take a cooking class in Lecce with Silvestro Silvestori, and eat pasta in Bari with Dan!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with editing by Tracey Samuelson, Tomeka Weatherspoon, and Julia Russo. Special thanks to Katie Parla. Original theme music by Andrea Kristinsdottir. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Electro Italy” by Nicholas Rod
  • “Hennepin” by James Buckley and Brian Bradley Johnson
  • “Talk To Me Now” by Hayley Briasco and Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • “The Cantina” by Erick Anderson
  • “Silhouette” by Erick Anderson
  • “Layers” by Erick Anderson
  • “Midnight Grind” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Mission: ImPASTAble Theme” by Andrea Kristinsdottir

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

