10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Are The Jell-O Heirs Cursed?

Posted by

Mar 21, 2022
Are The Jell-O Heirs Cursed?
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Allie Rowbottom’s great-great-great uncle bought the patent to Jell-O from its inventor in 1899 for $450, then sold it in the 1920s for $67 million — nearly a billion dollars in today’s money. Lately, Allie’s been obsessed with how all that Jell-O money shaped America, and her own family. It’s funded generations of Rowbottom women, including Allie, but it’s also been a shadow they can't escape. Jell-O became a twisted metaphor for all the bad things that happened to them, to the point that they started to wonder: Are we cursed?

Please note: This episode deals with eating disorders. If you or someone you know is affected by an eating disorder, you can get more information from the National Eating Disorders Association online or by calling their helpline: 800-931-2237.

This episode originally aired on September 24, 2018, and came to us from the podcast Household Name. It was produced by Claire Rawlinson, Sarah Wyman, Dan Bobkoff, and Anna Mazarakis, with help from Anne Saini, Aviva DeKornfeld, and Dan Pashman. Peter Clowney and Gianna Palmer edited the episode, and Casey Holford and John DeLore contributed sound design and original music, with additional engineering by Dan Dzula. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Asphalt Gods" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad. 
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Rakesh Rocky, licensed under CC BY 2.0.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                 

comments powered by Disqus