Mar 28, 2022
How ‘Frasier’ Got André Mack Obsessed With Wine

André Hueston Mack is one of America’s best known sommeliers. But for most of his career, he’s felt like an outsider. In the rarefied wine world, he likes to wear Air Jordans and a Mickey Mouse watch. He’s been known to describe wines he likes as “bangin’.” Since André was a kid, his obsessions have guided him — through the worlds of fine dining, wine making, and now: ham. Dan visits André at his wine and American ham bar in Brooklyn called & Sons to talk about the ideal thickness of sliced meats, predicting what a wine will taste like when the grapes are still growing, and how Frasier jump started his career.

