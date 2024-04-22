  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Priya Krishna Writes The Kids Cookbook She Wished She’d Had

Posted by

Apr 22, 2024
Priya Krishna Writes The Kids Cookbook She Wished She’d Had

Cookbook author Priya Krishna was a world traveler as a kid. Because of her mom’s job in the airline industry, Priya was able to go to China, Egypt, France, and more, chronicling all of the new foods she tried on her travels in her journal. Now, as an adult, she’s turning her childhood travelogs into the cookbook she wishes she had growing up — Priya’s Kitchen Adventures. She tells Dan why she thinks anyone who wants to become a better recipe writer should write recipes for kids, and we hear from some of the young recipe testers she worked with on the book.

If you want to win a copy of Priya’s Kitchen Adventures, sign up for our newsletter by May 10. If you’re already on our mailing list, you’re already entered to win. Open to US and Canada addresses only.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Hip Hop Slidester” by Steve Pierson
  • “De Splat” by Paul Geoffrey Fonfara
  • “Gust Of Wind” by Max Anthony Greenhalgh
  • “New Old” by James Thomas Bates

Photo courtesy of Marc J Franklin.

View Transcript



